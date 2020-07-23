Wipro to launch 5G edge services solutions suite

Bengaluru: IT services major Wipro Ltd on Thursday said it will launch its 5G edge services solutions suite, built on IBM technology, as part of its commitment to lead the 5G technology implementation space and unlock its potential to generate new revenue streams.

The solution is expected to offer customers better data control, reduced costs, faster insights and actions, and more automated, secured operations.

The solution is expected to offer customers better data control, reduced costs, faster insights and actions, and more automated, secured operations.

“The solutions suite built with IBM Tririga and IBM Edge Application Manager, is designed to enhance Wipro’s existing BoundaryLess Enterprise—Universal Edge portfolio," Wipro said.

“The edge-compute-enabled offering allows communications service providers and mobile tower operators to deploy their applications into dispersed edge devices. The advanced artificial intelligence and cloud-based services address the challenges of edge computing," Wipro said in a statement.

The solution provides real-time visibility and data insights that help enable “holistic management" of edge infrastructure for mission critical applications in manufacturing, transport, healthcare, oil and gas and retail industries, among others. A key module of the solution, primarily for the telecom ecosystem, provides a complete application suite to enable a secured gig economy around 5G-related services.

As part of this solution offering, Wipro is joining the IBM Edge ecosystem, an initiative to help partners implement open standards-based cloud native solutions that can be deployed and autonomously manage edge applications at large scale.

“The convergence of 5G and edge computing is set to spark new levels of innovation, and this in turn will fuel a broad ecosystem of providers to co-create for a growing set of edge opportunities," said Evaristus Mainsah, general manager, Cloud, Cloud Pak and Edge Ecosystem, IBM.

The 5G edge services solutions suite integrates various edge computing solutions from IBM. The two companies recently announced a collaboration to develop hybrid cloud offerings to help businesses migrate, manage and transform mission-critical workloads across public or private cloud and on-premises IT environments.

“Our strong telecommunication domain capabilities coupled with leadership in cloud and infrastructure life cycle and investment in the Wipro IBM Novus Lounge equips us well to deliver these industry-specific solutions," said K.R. Sanjiv, chief technology officer, Wipro.

Topics Wipro