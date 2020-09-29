Wipro to offer promotions to high-performing employees

BENGALURU: IT major Wipro Ltd will roll out promotions for high-performing employees in December, a reward for ensuring business continuity during the challenging times of the covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing crisis.

The company had earlier said salary increments for this year will be deferred indefinitely because of the impact of the pandemic. It had also said it will honour all campus job offers though the joining process may be conducted in phases.

"Our employees have shown remarkable resolve and resilience in ensuring seamless business continuity and maintaining high standards of service in these challenging times," a Wipro spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The Bengaluru-based company said it will roll out promotions for “high performers" in bands up to B3, effective 1 December. Bands up to B3 form about 80% of the company’s workforce which translates to about 1,45,000 employees of the headcount of over 1,80,000.

The engineering campus hires, categorised under band “Team-Rainbow", will receive confirmatory hikes effective 1 December, Wipro said.

Currently, 98% of Wipro's employees continue to work from home although chairman Rishad Premji had recently said he believes it is important for people to work from offices to build culture and nurture innovation.

“I definitely do not see everybody working from home in the foreseeable future. Everybody will come (to office) in some of the time," Premji had said in a recent interaction with Chiratae Ventures.

For the first quarter ended June, Wipro’s voluntary attrition on a trailing twelve months basis declined to 13% from 14.7% in the previous quarter.

