‘Wipro to rebound as market recovers; top exits no worry’2 min read 24 Sep 2023, 11:21 PM IST
The statement from Thierry Delaporte, who took over as Wipro boss in July 2020, comes at a time when at least half a dozen brokerages expect Wipro’s full-year revenue to decline this fiscal
GURUGRAM : Wipro Ltd will return to a “great level of growth" when market conditions improve, chief executive officer Delaporte said in an interview where he defended his leadership style and dismissed worries about senior-level exits.
