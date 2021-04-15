Wipro to roll out promotions again in June; employees to get skill-based bonuses

The total headcount of the company stood at 1.97 lakh at the end of March 31, 2021. Wipro made a net addition of 15,000 employees in FY21. Out of them, around 9,000 were freshers. "We recognise that we are competing for quality talent and we are fully prepared to lead the war for good talent. We are investing in building talent at scale, we have implemented several interventions to retain diverse talent. In parallel, measures are in place to ensure the supply chain does not slow down our pace of growth," Thierry Delaporte, chief executive officer and managing director, Wipro said.