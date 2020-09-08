Wipro to set up digital innovation hub in Germany

BENGALURU : Bengaluru-based IT major Wipro Ltd on Tuesday said it plans to set up a digital innovation hub in Düsseldorf, Germany that will serve as its flagship centre in Europe.

The centre will offer digital transformation expertise to companies in Germany, enable organizations to cross skill and upskill, and support talent development in local communities.

Wipro said it will also collaborate with institutions and universities in the North Rhine-Westphalia state to develop tailored programs and career opportunities for young graduates in advanced digital skills and technologies.

“The digital innovation hub will aim to galvanise adoption of new skills and technologies by companies to innovate and re-imagine their products and services, improve operational efficiencies, and drive customer and employee delight, thereby transforming their ability to compete and thrive in the market," Wipro said in a statement.

Wipro’s proposed digital innovation hub comes at a time when according to the European Commission, only one out of five companies across the European Union are highly digitalised. In addition, around 60% of large industries and over 90% of small and medium-sized enterprises lag in digital innovation.

“We will offer our customers in the German and EU market the ability to leverage our global scale, technical expertise and strategic investments to digitally transform their enterprises," said Thierry Delaporte, chief executive officer and managing director, Wipro.

