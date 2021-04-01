Software major Wipro Ltd on Thursday announced that it has inked an agreement to acquire Australia-based cybersecurity, DevOps and quality engineering services provider company Ampion. This deal aims to bring scale and market agility to respond to the growing customers' demands. The acquisition is expected to be completed by June 30.

In its regulatory filing, the company said, "Ampion was formed through the merger of IT services providers ‘Revolution IT’ and ‘Shelde’. Revolution IT was an IT services company in Australia founded in 2004 and Shelde was a digital IT security company founded in 2010 in Australia. The merged entity, Ampion is headquartered in Melbourne, with offices in Sydney, Brisbane, and a zone 3 facility in Canberra."

"The Australian market is undergoing significant disruption through the adoption of cloud, DevOps, analytics and resilience related digital capabilities, across enterprises and public sector entities," it added.

Wipro’s new operating model emphasises strategic investments in focus geographies, proximity to customers, agility, scale and localisation. The acquisition of Ampion is an important step for Wipro in this direction, and strengthens the commitment towards clients and stakeholders in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), it also said.

N.S. Bala, CEO – APMEA, Wipro Limited, said, “I am excited to welcome Ampion to the Wipro family. Ampion has a successful track record and enjoys immense credibility with leading enterprises in the region, a collaborative work culture, and significant local subject matter expertise. We see Ampion as a complementary force that will help us expand our footprint and accelerate our journey in the Asia Pacific region."

Meanwhile, Jamie Duffield, CEO, Ampion, said, “Our clients, employees and the entire market ecosystem will tremendously benefit from the synergies of Ampion and Wipro’s combined portfolio of transformation offerings."

Duffield further said, “We believe that Ampion’s experience, talent, capabilities and proven client credentials in ANZ, coupled with Wipro’s global scale, leadership in technology, and a deep understanding of domain and delivery, will make us a truly formidable team. We are pleased to become a part of Wipro and look forward to an exciting journey together."





