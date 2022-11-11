Wipro, VMware announce cloud services partnership

Wipro said that it will train up to 5,000 professionals in VMware’s cross-cloud services, which will offer multi-cloud enterprise tools and focus on sectors such as banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and consumer and retail services, as per the statement.
NEW DELHI: Homegrown information technology (IT) services major, Wipro Ltd., on Friday announced a partnership with US-based cloud computing service provider, VMware. The partnership will see Wipro maintain a VMware business unit to offer the latter’s platform as a service to its clients.
The partnership will see Wipro offer VMware’s cloud computing and remote work platform, which will allow enterprises to offer their security standards and other services to a distributed workforce.
Jason Eichenholz, senior vice-president and global head of ecosystems and partnerships at Wipro, in a statement said that the move could allow businesses to “simplify the management of multi-cloud infrastructure".
The announcement comes a week after Rishad Premji, chairman of Wipro, said as part of his session at Invest Karnataka 2022 that the pandemic helped accelerate adoption of cloud platforms and data analytics — business areas that have turned out to be beneficial for IT service providers.
In September earnings season, India’s IT services majors, such as Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCLTech and Wipro, witnessed a sustained total contracted value (TCV) from businesses from the North American and European markets, buoyed by cloud transformation demand from enterprises.
However, industry analysts and experts noted that while partnerships, such as Wipro and VMware’s, may continue to come through, the volume of large deals and partnerships for IT service firms in the country may decline due to macroeconomic headwinds such as concerns over rising inflation.
A slowdown of investments in experimental and advanced business units in sectors such as BFSI and manufacturing could also lead to muted business quarters for IT service firms, at least until H1CY23.
Shouvik Das is a science, space and technology reporter for Mint and TechCircle. In his previous stints, he worked at publications such as CNN-News18 and Outlook Business. He has also reported on consumer technology and the automobile sector.