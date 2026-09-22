Bengaluru: Wipro Ltd has delayed the permanent onboarding of at least 400 trainees who joined the company four years ago through one of India’s oldest IT recruitment programmes, according to people familiar with the matter.
Wipro launched its Wipro Integrated Learning Program (WILP) in 1995, taking non-engineering graduates to work while pursuing an advanced engineering degree. It was the first of its kind, and the country's fourth-largest IT services company hired about 5,000 people annually through the flagship programme.
The delays highlight the challenges facing graduates recruited during a period of aggressive post-pandemic hiring, as slower growth and the rise of artificial intelligence reshape workforce requirements in the technology services industry. For trainees, extended academic programmes and deferred conversion to full-time employment have created uncertainty over career progression, financial planning and job security.
Why 400 Wipro trainees are agitated over a decades-old fresher programme
Bengaluru: Wipro Ltd has delayed the permanent onboarding of at least 400 trainees who joined the company four years ago through one of India’s oldest IT recruitment programmes, according to people familiar with the matter.
About the Author
Jas Bardia is a Bengaluru-based business journalist covering India’s information technology (IT) services sector and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Known for his investigative depth and attention to detail, Jas has a knack for breaking stories on leadership shifts, high-stakes deals, and evolving industry trends long before they hit the mainstream. If the news is anything IT-related, chances are this author has broken it. Before joining Mint in November 2023, Jas honed his financial reporting skills at Bloomberg News in Mumbai, where he covered bonds and currencies following his graduation from the Asian College of Journalism. When he isn’t chasing his next exclusive, Jas is likely scouting the city’s newest culinary spots, cool events, or is immersed in the electric atmosphere of a Bengaluru FC match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Jas has an eye for detail, an ear for history, and a weakness for a great cologne, and values a good conversation as much as a good lead. If you want to talk about your favourite war movie, funny drunk stories, or a supposed “scam”/wrongdoing in a company, get in touch with him at jas.bardia@livemint.com.
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