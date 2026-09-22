Why 400 Wipro trainees are agitated over a decades-old fresher programme

Bengaluru: Wipro Ltd has delayed the permanent onboarding of at least 400 trainees who joined the company four years ago through one of India’s oldest IT recruitment programmes, according to people familiar with the matter.
Wipro launched its Wipro Integrated Learning Program (WILP) in 1995, taking non-engineering graduates to work while pursuing an advanced engineering degree. It was the first of its kind, and the country's fourth-largest IT services company hired about 5,000 people annually through the flagship programme.
The delays highlight the challenges facing graduates recruited during a period of aggressive post-pandemic hiring, as slower growth and the rise of artificial intelligence reshape workforce requirements in the technology services industry. For trainees, extended academic programmes and deferred conversion to full-time employment have created uncertainty over career progression, financial planning and job security.
Bengaluru: Wipro Ltd has delayed the permanent onboarding of at least 400 trainees who joined the company four years ago through one of India’s oldest IT recruitment programmes, according to people familiar with the matter.
Wipro launched its Wipro Integrated Learning Program (WILP) in 1995, taking non-engineering graduates to work while pursuing an advanced engineering degree. It was the first of its kind, and the country's fourth-largest IT services company hired about 5,000 people annually through the flagship programme.
The delays highlight the challenges facing graduates recruited during a period of aggressive post-pandemic hiring, as slower growth and the rise of artificial intelligence reshape workforce requirements in the technology services industry. For trainees, extended academic programmes and deferred conversion to full-time employment have created uncertainty over career progression, financial planning and job security.
Long wait
For Wipro trainees, the deferment prompted several agitated graduates to email company management, including executive chairman Rishad Premji and chief executive Srini Pallia.
“We understand that the current timeline indicates completion of our M.Tech programme around March/April 2027, resulting in an overall tenure of nearly five years. This is considerably longer than the timelines experienced by previous batches and has raised concerns regarding career progression, financial planning, and conversion timelines,” read an email dated 24 August, sent by one of the trainees to at least 400 people, including Premji and Pallia.
“The extended timeline has also created considerable financial uncertainty for many students. In my case, my family is dependent on my income, and I had planned important financial commitments based on the timelines previously communicated to us,” the email added.
WILP trainees work five days a week in coding, software development and customer support, with one day between Friday and Sunday reserved for M.Tech classes. They earn ₹15,000 a month in the first year, rising to ₹23,000 by the fourth year. They remain on the stipend without full-time employee benefits until they are converted into permanent employees.
Under the original WILP offer, Wipro is expected to begin academic courses within a year of a trainee joining the company.
“However, our actual enrolment took place beyond the 12-month period mentioned in the offer letter. We would appreciate clarification regarding the reason for this delay and its impact on the overall completion timeline,” the email said.
Procedural delays
A second executive familiar with the developments said the delay was primarily due to “certain procedural delays in 2022 which deferred the start of the programme for some employees.” Mint could not independently ascertain the exact nature of the procedural delays. An email sent to Wipro on 18 September went unanswered.
“The programme for the 2022 batch was expected to end in December this year but got delayed due to the late start of the academic courses, which began around July and September 2023. This delay is essentially two months from when the programme was expected to end,” the executive said.
However, Wipro recruits candidates throughout the year. This means trainees who joined during the first three months of 2022 could face a wait of more than five years before completing their academic programme and becoming full-time employees.
The company ended the previous year with revenue of $10.48 billion, down 0.3% from the preceding year. This marked its third consecutive year of revenue decline.
Wipro subsequently sought to address the concerns by advancing the conversion date by a month.
On 1 September, the company told trainees that it had brought forward the conversion date. “Pleased to share that we have been effectively able to reduce the conversion timeline by 1 month (from 1st April to 1st March 2027),” wrote Nimesh Gala, a senior trainer and facilitator at Wipro.
However, there will be no gap between the final two semesters. Gala said the dissertation would begin immediately after the seventh semester as a “one-off exemption only for this batch”. Trainees with a CGPA above 5.5 and a grade above 'E' can complete the programme in approximately 3.5 years.
Demand-led decisions
This is not the first instance of Wipro delaying onboarding and the full-time conversion of employees this year. According to a Mint report dated 19 August, more than 200 entry-level candidates were awaiting onboarding through its Elite hiring process, which covers campus and off-campus recruitment.
The delays are consistent with Wipro management's cautious commentary on fresher hiring.
“We will continue to look at the demands in our environment and take a call. So we are not calling out any number right now,” Saurabh Govil, chief human resources officer at Wipro, said during the company's post-earnings conference call on 16 July. He added that lateral hiring would continue depending on demand for specific skills.
The delays in conversion come amid slower fresher onboarding at some of the world's largest technology services firms.
New Jersey-based Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has given tentative joining dates to some graduates that extend more than a year after they received letters of intent. Accenture Plc, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Oracle Corp have also delayed onboarding and, in some cases, withdrawn roles.