Jatin Dalal likely to be new Cognizant CFO1 min read 24 Sep 2023, 10:33 PM IST
Cognizant has struggled to keep pace with peers over the last few years and Kumar was hired from rival firm Infosys Ltd in January this year to steady the ship.
Bengaluru: Wipro’s loss could be Cognizant’s gain. Jatin Dalal, who quit as the chief financial officer (CFO) of Wipro on 21 September, is expected to take over as the CFO of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., according to an executive privy to the development. The executive didn’t want to be identified.