Wipro’s new CEO Srinivas Pallia to get $7 million remuneration
Summary
- India’s fourth-largest technology services company has also agreed to pay $4.33 million to former CEO Thierry Delaporte
BENGALURU : Wipro Ltd’s new chief executive officer Srinivas Pallia stands to make up to $7 million in remuneration in his first year. India’s fourth-largest technology services company has also agreed to pay $4.33 million to former CEO Thierry Delaporte, a first-of-its-kind cash payment made to any outgoing executive in the company’s history. Delaporte’s annual remuneration, when he was in office, was $10.1 million.