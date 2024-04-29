Wipro’s new CEO Srinivas Pallia to get $7 million remuneration

“Vesting of PSUs shall be subject to achievement of revenue, margin, and free cash flow targets as per company policy, and such other criteria as may be determined by the Board of Directors, from time to time," said Wipro in its filing dated 29 April. “The stock compensation is aimed at promoting a culture of ownership by providing an opportunity to share in future growth and profitability of the company, which would thereby lead to improved engagement, motivation, and retention," said Wipro in the filing.