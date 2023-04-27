Wipro's Q4 attrition rate moderates to 19.2%, headcount reduces to 256,921 employees2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 05:12 PM IST
- Wipro's total headcount stood at 256,921. Wipro has reduced its headcount by 1,823.
IT major Wipro Ltd has announced its financial results for the third quarter ending March 31, 2022 (Q4FY23) period. During Q4, the company witnessed moderation in its attrition rate for four consecutive quarter. However, Wipro has reduced its employees headcount in the quarter.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×