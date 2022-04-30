Wipro’s Q4 net profit rises 4%, aided by digital demand

Analysts believe the earnings align with Wipro’s vision of becoming a transformational player. “The organization has been working on digital transformation for its clients for quite some time and is one of the early adopters of digital capabilities. Its healthy pipeline is promising but is dependent on its resources and employee churn for proper execution. Wipro’s business outcome-based Fullstride Cloud Services looks promising for customers, and Wipro continues to evolve its platforms," said D.D. Mishra, senior director analyst, Gartner. Wipro reported its earnings after market hours on Friday. Ahead of its earnings, Wipro shares fell 2.59% to ₹509 on BSE.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}