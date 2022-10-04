Wipro’s software revamp project runs into hurdles

The first reason was limited time. “A project of this magnitude could not have been completed within 14 months. Despite multiple requests, there was a kind of bravado among some senior leaders who wanted to show the CEO that the project would be completed. So, an irrational timeline leads to cutting corners," said the first executive. “Every step in a long project has to undergo a testing process. But when you are running against time, you tend to defer some work to a later date. And when the project finally goes live, you see some of these points that were not checked earlier cascade into a big problem."