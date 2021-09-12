Wipro Ltd chairman Rishad Premji announced on Sunday that senior officials in leadership roles will start returning to offices from Monday, after operating remotely for about 18 months due to curbs placed by the coronavirus pandemic.

“After 18 long months, our leaders @Wipro are coming back to the office starting tomorrow (twice a week). All fully vaccinated, all ready to go - safely and socially distanced! We will watch this closely," Premji said in a Twitter post.

Wipro, said in a statement separately, that it will adopt a flexible, hybrid approach as workers prepare to return to office. “Beginning 13 September, fully vaccinated employees in leadership roles will return to work from offices in India, twice a week (Mondays and Thursdays)." Other employees will continue working remotely until 31 October.

“Over 70% of Wiproites based in India have taken at least one dose of the vaccine so far. This data is based on the voluntary disclosures made by employees, supported by documentary proof," Wipro said.

Premji, meanwhile, shared a video about the covid-19-related safety protocols at the Wipro campus wherein employees were asked to scan QR codes and temperature checks were conducted at the entry gates.

Information technology (IT) companies are gradually starting to get employees back to office as they complete both doses of vaccinations and cases of covid-19 start to decline.

