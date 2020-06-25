Wirecard files for insolvency after $2.1 billion went missing

The company’s rapid fall from grace comes after it admitted that 1.9 billion euros went missing from its balance sheet. This is a major setback for Germany’s burgeoning tech scene and a debacle for investors. In less than a week, the company once hyped as the future of German finance had seen its shares and bonds collapse. The former Chief Executive Officer Markus Braun was arrested in an accounting-fraud probe after almost two decades at the helm of the company.