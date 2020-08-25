Wirecard to Cut 730 Jobs as Court Starts Insolvency Process

Wirecard is at the center of a widening controversy over its accounting and business practices that’s raising questions about the regulators and auditors who were supposed to have oversight over the fintech. The company filed for insolvency in June after acknowledging that 1.9 billion euros ($2.2 billion) it had listed as cash probably didn’t exist. Prosecutors have said that former executives knew about massive losses as early as 2015 and conspired to obtain billions of euros in fraudulent loans to inflate the books with fake assets.