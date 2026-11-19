BENGALURU : Bengaluru: Kristo Käärmann, co-founder and chief executive of cross-border payments firm Wise, has questioned the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) ₹25 lakh cap per transaction on overseas payments processed by fintech companies for Indian exporters.
BENGALURU : Bengaluru: Kristo Käärmann, co-founder and chief executive of cross-border payments firm Wise, has questioned the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) ₹25 lakh cap per transaction on overseas payments processed by fintech companies for Indian exporters.
“It’s hard for Indian businesses to understand why the government is stopping them from getting paid. The government should help them bring more money into India,” Käärmann said in an interview.
“It’s hard for Indian businesses to understand why the government is stopping them from getting paid. The government should help them bring more money into India,” Käärmann said in an interview.
The limit applies to payment aggregator-cross border (PA-CB) companies, a category RBI created to bring fintech firms that move money in and out of India under its direct supervision. Wise Payments India received in-principle approval for the licence in May 2025 and final authorisation on 12 March, but only for inward payments. This lets it collect money from overseas clients on behalf of Indian freelancers and exporters.
Separately, it also holds an authorised dealer category-II (AD-II) licence, which lets it sell foreign currency to Indian travellers and students. The licence powers the Wise Travel Card, launched in India in December 2025.
A new category
RBI introduced the PA-CB framework through a circular on 31 October 2023, replacing an older arrangement that capped export receipts at $10,000. The new rules raised the ceiling to ₹25 lakh per transaction, and RBI’s master direction of 15 September 2025 retained that limit for both inward and outward payments.
For an exporter, this means any single payment above ₹25 lakh cannot go through a PA-CB company and must be routed through a bank.
Mint reported in November 2025 that startups were raising funds to build regulated payment channels for exporters and importers. Since then, a wave of fintech firms has secured cross-border approvals, including domestic payment gateways such as Cashfree Payments, Juspay and Razorpay, as well as cross-border-focused startups such as BriskPe, Skydo and Xflow, which operate independently.
Käärmann said Wise also struggles to explain the limit to customers. “Sometimes it’s hard for us to explain why you would set these limits, though I’m sure there are also good reasons why they are there,” he said.
Navin Jain, country manager for India at Wise, said the regulator is being cautious with a new class of players and wants to see how they behave before relaxing limits. He added that regulators tend to raise or remove such limits “once they see that the players in the industry are behaving in terms of AML (anti-money laundering), KYC (know your customer), and other regulatory requirements”.
India is already a large market for Wise, with inward remittances rising from $135.46 billion in FY25 to about $151.8 billion in FY26, according to RBI data. “We see that roughly $15 billion is coming through Wise, so we now make up about 10% of all the money in the world that’s coming to India,” Käärmann added.
Despite moving $15 billion into India in a year, the company has yet to sign a major local lender onto Wise Platform, its business-to-business service that lets banks use Wise’s network for cross-border transfers. Globally, the platform counts Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered among its clients, and added Indonesia’s Bank Negara Indonesia on 17 November. Indian banks are absent from the list.
“We haven’t announced any major Indian banks yet on Wise Platform, but I’m sure this will come as well in due course,” Käärmann said.
Two-way India strategy
Wise began its India business in 2013 by enabling inward remittances, which allowed the Indian diaspora and overseas senders to transfer money to local bank accounts. It then expanded into outward transfers in 2021, letting residents send money abroad for needs such as education and medical expenses.
A multi-currency travel card rolled out in December 2025 is its latest bet on Indians spending overseas. The card targets Indian travellers who don’t want to pay the extra fees associated with bank-issued cards.
Käärmann said traditional banks typically add a 2-4% markup on top of the RBI’s reference exchange rate when customers swipe their cards abroad. “That does not happen on Wise, ever,” he said, adding that it uses the real-time exchange rate and shows its conversion fee separately upfront.
For Indian freelancers, software engineers and small exporters serving Western clients, Wise provides local bank account numbers in markets such as the US, the UK, Europe and Australia. This lets them bill overseas clients in local currencies and get paid like a local business, without having to wait days for international wire transfers.
Beyond the homegrown startups mentioned earlier, Wise also competes with established global players such as PayPal and UK firm Revolut, which recently entered India with its own forex and prepaid licences.