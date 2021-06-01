Wise launches foreign exchange services from India

“Transfers to Indian Rupees (INR) were first made available in 2013, and the company most recently enabled Google Pay users in the US to send INR to Google Pay users in India," the release added. RBI data shows that remittances under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) have been growing over the years 一 totalling USD 18.75 B in the financial year ending March 2020, with travel and paying for studies abroad accounting for over 60 percent of the transfers in that period.