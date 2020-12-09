Wish focused on WhiteHat Jr’s advertising earlier: Karan Bajaj, founder and CEO

NEW DELHI: Coding startup WhiteHat Jr, owned by Byju's , has attracted a lot of unwanted attention in recent months for its digital marketing ads that claimed to train children, as young as seven, to become master programmers. The campaign, claiming Wolf Gupta, a fictitious child who learnt coding and bagged a multi-crore salary package at a large technology firm, not only led to raised eyebrows but also the ire of the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), which in October asked the company to withdraw five ads, which were in violation of the regulator's code.

In an interview, WhiteHat Jr founder and CEO Karan Bajaj spoke about the messaging that went wrong, its 11,000 women teachers, building school partnerships in India and global expansion. Edited excerpts:

WhiteHat Jr’s advertising and social media promotions were severely criticised. What went wrong?

Our vision is that children are builders and creators. We celebrate building and creation, and that is the original thesis. The messaging has now returned to the original state. Any advertising we did to the contrary, I would openly say we should not have done it. We started digital advertising in February-March and it takes a while for a startup to set up a robust internal review process so a lot of things were coming and things were happening on the fly. By June, when it came to my attention, most of these ads were gone. I wish I had focused on this earlier.

What has led to WhiteHat Jr’s rapid growth since the launch of the coding programme in June, 2019?

Two things worked very well for us. First, coding as a product was unique. For the first time in edtech, there was a product that kids loved. There was a creative curriculum in which kids were building things in class and parents saw the impact on how kids concentrated, how logic was strengthened as they built animation and games.

Second is the power of a live teacher – this is one of the first attempts at 1:1 teacher student ratio and it is the power of the highly qualified Indian women who were not represented fully in the workforce as they had given up on mainstream jobs. As WhiteHat teachers, they can choose any 24-hour window and teach kids anywhere in the world. They connect live with children and this relationship is powerful, and as a result the course went viral. In the last 18 months, we have had 11,000 women teachers conducting over 40,000 one-on-one live daily online classes globally on our platform. 1,50,000 kids are actively part of the courses, and a million students have taken trial classes. We have a live teacher dashboard with student comments and rating that is unique to us.

Since its acquisition, what is the role that Byju’s has played?

Byju’s has been very involved in a positive way, like Byju Raveendran says 100% support and 0% interference. He is very passionate about the live learning model which we do very well and thinks that this will work very well globally as well. We have learnt a lot from them as they are experts in the education domain with their asynchronous content that can help us go from coding to multiple subjects. Both of us believe that an Indian edtech company can teach children from all over the world and we have leverage in our live-teacher model. We will also learn from their international presence as we expand in overseas markets.

What kind of overseas expansion plans do you have?

For the first time, we are expanding into non-English markets and will pilot in Brazil and Mexico. In another first, we will also have to hire teachers locally in these geographies.

We are already present in the US, the UK, New Zealand, and Australia and both the coding curriculum and the live teachers’ model have been well received in these markets. We are now looking at deeper international expansion.

We will launch Maths courses by next month which is built on the same thesis that kids will fall in love with the subject by building things, just like they do in coding, under the attention of a teacher. Byju’s expertise in Maths content will help us.

What kind of growth have you seen in the user base in India?

India remains a critical part of our journey. This is our home market, teachers are from here and we are able to use our tech to align well, for instance, match a Tamil student to a Tamil teacher. When we started, the course was well-received in the metros but now 55% of the user base is outside the top 10 metros while 45% are from the top 10 metros proving that coding is now a deep phenomenon. We have students from places like Jammu and Gangtok, so we will continue to build our user base in non-metros with more accessible price points. We have also started school partnerships with schools where WhiteHat Jr teachers are teaching in such schools. We have already associated with 100 schools across the country in the last month and plan to go deeper across the country.

What kind of growth did you see during the pandemic?

WhiteHat Jr has been fortunate that its growth has been strong from the start. Since July 2019, we have grown 60% month-on-month and post pandemic, we grew 100% and have pretty much maintained it because other markets have been added. Also, if you see the capital consumed is very little. Almost 70% users are acquired through referrals and that is the most unique aspect of a coding startup. Historically, education companies are driven by acquisitions, tie-ups, advertising, sales but coding has spread through word-of-mouth.

