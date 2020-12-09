Wish focused on WhiteHat Jr’s advertising earlier: Karan Bajaj, founder and CEO

India remains a critical part of our journey. This is our home market, teachers are from here and we are able to use our tech to align well, for instance, match a Tamil student to a Tamil teacher. When we started, the course was well-received in the metros but now 55% of the user base is outside the top 10 metros while 45% are from the top 10 metros proving that coding is now a deep phenomenon. We have students from places like Jammu and Gangtok, so we will continue to build our user base in non-metros with more accessible price points. We have also started school partnerships with schools where WhiteHat Jr teachers are teaching in such schools. We have already associated with 100 schools across the country in the last month and plan to go deeper across the country.