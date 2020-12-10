Wish WhiteHat had focused on ads: CEO

Two things really worked very well for us. First, coding as a product was unique. For the first time in edtech, there was a product that children loved. There was a creative curriculum in which children were building things in class, and parents saw the impact on how they concentrated and strengthened logic as they built animation and games. The second is the power of a live teacher. This is one of the first attempts at 1:1 teacher-student ratio, and it is the power of the highly qualified Indian women who were not represented fully in the workforce as they had given up on mainstream jobs. As WhiteHat teachers, they can choose any 24-hour window and teach children anywhere in the world. They are connected live, and this relationship has become so powerful and, as a result, the course went viral. In the past 18 months, we’ve had 11,000 women teachers conducting over 40,000 1:1 live online classes globally every day on our platform. About 150,000 children are part of the courses, and a million students have taken trial classes. We have a live teacher dashboard with student comments and rating that is unique to us.