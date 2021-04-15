Wistron shakes up India structure, management after factory troubles: Report

Wistron has curtailed the roles of its India head and operations head, the report says
Wistron's smooth working is key to Apple's ambitions in India as it gradually moves production to markets beyond China, navigating the trade war between Washington and Beijing and the coronavirus pandemic
NEW DELHI :
Wistron Corp, the Taiwanese assembler of Apple Inc's iPhones, has restructured its internal setup and management ranks in India, two sources said, after an investigation last year into violence at one of its plants.
The firm has curtailed the roles of its India head and operations head, an industry source and a government official told Reuters, but declined to be identified as the matter was private.
"This is Wistron signalling to investors, to clients, to India that it has moved beyond the shadow of the December incident, and is ready for new business," the industry source said.
Some internal reporting structures would also change as part of the rejig the industry source added, without giving specifics.
Wistron did not respond to a request for comment. Apple did not comment on the matter.
The move comes after a rampage in December by thousands of Wistron's contract workers, angered over payment delays and incorrect pay deductions, who destroyed equipment and vehicles at its Narsapura plant in southern Karnataka state, causing millions of dollars of damage and forcing an extended shutdown.
Apple put Wistron on probation after its audit showed the contract manufacturer had violated a supplier code of conduct. Wistron also admitted some workers had not been paid properly or on time, and removed a top executive.