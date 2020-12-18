Wistron staffing firms may be fined, debarred

“The authorities—both at the state and Centre—seem to have reached out to the investor, the principal firm. It’s a good move, and now they must also come out to name the wrongdoers, and take action against those who violated laws related to workers’ welfare and wage payments. The communication channel with workers seems to be missing. See—you held up wages, there is violence, loot and loss of property. Had the salary part, more so amid covid, been taken care off, it would not have arisen. There are aspiration and reality mismatches; the employer is suffering, employees are suffering, too, and production has suffered. This should work as a case study to roll out labour reforms by balancing benefit to workers and employers," he added.