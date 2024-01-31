The Karnataka government on Wednesday said Taiwan-based Wistron (ICT Service Management Solutions) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to set up a laptop manufacturing plant near Bengaluru. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MB Patil, Karnataka minister of large and medium industries, said under the MoU, the electronics manufacturing company will invest ₹1,500 crore to set up the plant and the unit is likely to create around 3,000 employment opportunities.

Also Read | Who is 'Jharkhand Tiger' Champai Soren? Five facts about the new chief minister of Jharkhand The minister said the company has sought 32 acres of land for the proposed project, and the state government is considering providing the required land in the surroundings of the Bengaluru region. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The minister said the company plans to commence work related to setting up the plant in July and aims to start manufacturing laptops by January 2026.

Also Read | RBI bars Paytm from accepting deposits in any customer account after February 29 Patil further said the Wistron plant is going to be the first of its kind unit to manufacture laptops in the state. The unit will be aligned to Industry 4.0 standards with a fully automated facility and will make laptops for all brands.

Over 50% of laptops manufactured here will be exported, the minister said adding that the plant will also produce Internet of Things (IoT) components and EV-related parts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | What led to Zee-Sony $10 billion merger failure? Details here Patil also highlighted that this move is not just about the production of electronics, it is also about fostering innovation, creating job opportunities, and positioning Karnataka as a leader in the electronics manufacturing industry.

