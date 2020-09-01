In a press statement, Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group said: “Achieving this ranking is a direct result of our commitment to creating the infrastructure needed for a clean powered future. While we are pleased to be ranked the largest solar player in the world, we recognize that there is a lot more that remains for us to do as the world transitions into an increasingly decarbonized energy landscape. We anticipate that over the next decade several existing business models will be impacted as a result of the disruption caused by the intersection of plummeting cost of renewable energy and the ability of technology to rescale industries."