With Air India now back in Tata Group’s fold, what’s next for the national carrier?

Air India is a major brand and has as many as eight logos associated with it. The Tatas cannot transfer the logos for at least five years. Subsequently, the logos can be transferred, but only to an Indian entity. The government has specified that the logos of the Air India brand can never go to any foreign company. The Tata group is likely to continue with the Air India brand in the foreseeable future. It may, however, integrate low-cost carriers, AirAsia India and Air India Express, under its flagship, as the group may not renew the brand licence agreement with AirAsia Berhad to operate its no-frills airline under the AirAsia brand after the agreement expires in December 2022.