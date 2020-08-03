With Deadline Set, Microsoft, ByteDance Still Have to Talk Price

Talks began in July and involved Nadella, Microsoft Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood and President and Chief Legal Officer Brad Smith, the people said. Erich Andersen, TikTok’s general counsel -- who spent 25 years at Microsoft, including working for Smith before joining TikTok this year -- was also involved in the conversations. At that point, ByteDance was facing an increasing likelihood of a ban on TikTok in the U.S. The Trump administration has threatened that step, and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. has been reviewing ByteDance’s 2017 purchase of Musical.ly, TikTok’s progenitor. Proposals by the company intended to assuage U.S. regulators’ concerns about TikTok had fallen short and the company was running out of time and options, one of the people said.