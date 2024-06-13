With deal done, Disney withdraws lawsuit, ending last conflict with DeSantis and his appointees
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney asked a federal appellate court to dismiss its lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday, a day after his appointees approved a deal with the company on how Walt Disney World will be developed over the next two decades, ending the last piece of conflict between the two sides.