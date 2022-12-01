With debt coming due, investment-grade companies are paying up, too

But investor demand for bonds has been stronger in recent days, leading Amazon.com Inc. and others with near-term debt coming due to the market. Amazon has a $1 billion 2.4% bond maturing in February 2023, followed by two others that year, according to data provider S&P Global Market Intelligence. The online retailer said the proceeds from this week’s $8.25 billion sale—across five different maturities, at coupon rates between 4.55% and 4.7%—will be used to fund investment initiatives and capital expenditures as well as repay coming maturities.

