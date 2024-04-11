Companies
With Delaporte gone, can legacy hand Srinivas Pallia steer Wipro through AI age?
Shelley Singh 10 min read 11 Apr 2024, 09:21 PM IST
- ‘Wipro is like a perpetual turnaround story’. Heard that line before? Well, the company has lagged peers. And having had eight CEOs since 2000 conveys a leadership continuity challenge. TCS, in its 55+ year history, has had fewer bosses. Pallia, therefore, has a difficult job.
New Delhi: If avid hiker Srinivas Pallia, 56, was looking for new summits to scale at the fag end of his career, he is in the right place. A Wipro veteran, Pallia, who has spent 32 years at the company, knows the culture, the people, and the Wipro way. He also knows the clients, having personally brought in many of them, including Estee Lauder, a New York-based beauty products maker, and Tapestry, an American luxury company, according to people in the know. Pallia has seen Wipro grow from nothing to become one of India’s top three IT services companies, behind TCS and Infosys, in the $250 billion industry. He has also seen the $11 billion company underperform in recent years, ceding the third spot to rival HCL Tech in 2022.
