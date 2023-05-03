With Go First’s fate up in air, staff head for exits3 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 12:07 AM IST
Pilots and cabin crew are heading to rivals Air India, IndiGo and Akasa
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI : Employees of Go First airline, which filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday, are wasting no time seeking new job opportunities as rival airlines expand operations, unlike employees of grounded Jet Airways, who held on to the futile hope of a revival for more than four years.
