NEW DELHI/MUMBAI : Employees of Go First airline, which filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday, are wasting no time seeking new job opportunities as rival airlines expand operations, unlike employees of grounded Jet Airways, who held on to the futile hope of a revival for more than four years.

Adding to the uncertainty surrounding Go First’s future, parent Go Airlines (India) Ltd has fallen behind on salary payments, with its 5,000 employees receiving March’s pay as late as the end of April.

“I have seen how some of my pilot friends were hopeful of Jet Airways’ resumption even when the writing was on the wall. They wasted a lot of time waiting and were not satisfied with the jobs they got later," a GoFirst pilot said, requesting anonymity.

The Wadia group-backed airline on Tuesday voluntarily filed for bankruptcy at the Delhi branch of the National Company Law Tribunal. The airline, which commanded a 6.9% share in the domestic aviation market, will now see its pilots and cabin crew heading to rivals Air India, IndiGo and Akasa—all three have expansion plans in the domestic as well as international sectors.

Go First is the second airline in the last five years to file for insolvency in India after Jet Airways. Full-service carrier Jet Airways, which ceased operations in April 2019, is yet to return to the skies despite exiting insolvency proceedings.

The department heads in the airline have asked their team members not to report for work and start looking for jobs.

“There has been no official communication from the human resource department, and we have been asked to look out for jobs by our functional heads," said another employee, who did not want to be identified.

Employees are also concerned that getting a job may not be easy, even in a market where all key airlines are expanding.

“It will not be easy to get jobs, Go First pilots are trained on 320s while Air India is largely taking 737s," said a Delhi-based aviation consultant.

According to another pilot Mint spoke with, salary payments have become the primary concern among employees. Others have expressed concern that securing new employment or bargaining a good salary could be challenging when prospective employers know you are without a job.

“In aviation, it is easier to get a job when there is a job since one can negotiate better. Now, it will be very difficult for us," said an employee in the marketing department.

Go First has blamed the bankruptcy on the persistent issues in engines supplied by manufacturer Pratt & Whitney.

The airline said that it had to ground 25 aircraft as of 1 May 2023, and as a result, this led to the grounding of approximately 50% of its Airbus A320neo aircraft fleet of 54 planes.

“With such a depleted fleet size, your company is not able to generate revenue for the payment of lessors, and as a result, they are taking coercive steps against the company by invoking letters of credit, grounding notices and demanding the return of aircraft. In spite of this unprecedented capital infusion, the company has been crippled by the recurring Pratt & Whitney engine troubles. Pratt & Whitney’s defiance in not supplying spare engines as instructed by the Emergency Arbitrator has ground your company to a halt," read an email sent by chief executive officer Kaushik Khona to its employees.