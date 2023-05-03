With Go First’s fate up in air, staff head for exits

“With such a depleted fleet size, your company is not able to generate revenue for the payment of lessors, and as a result, they are taking coercive steps against the company by invoking letters of credit, grounding notices and demanding the return of aircraft. In spite of this unprecedented capital infusion, the company has been crippled by the recurring Pratt & Whitney engine troubles. Pratt & Whitney’s defiance in not supplying spare engines as instructed by the Emergency Arbitrator has ground your company to a halt," read an email sent by chief executive officer Kaushik Khona to its employees.