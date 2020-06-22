With govt support, rural India could rebound faster: Coca Cola's Krishnakumar

NEW DELHI: Having lost peak summer sales owing to the countrywide lockdown, Coca Cola India, which owns brands like Coca Cola, Sprite and Minute Maid, among others is looking to drive growth through “in-home" consumption of its products. In an interview, T. Krishnakumar, president, Coca Cola India and Southwest Asia, said it could be a while before the company’s out-of-home consumption (like cinema halls, restaurants, hotels, and offices) that drives over 50% of sales for the category, recovers. Edited excerpts: