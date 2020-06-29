With imports stuck at ports, automakers stare at further disruption in production

“The production of electric vehicles at Tata Motors is also likely face some disruption due to the current impasse and the same is expected with the internal combustion engine vehicles as well. Most of the other manufacturers will also face the same in the coming weeks if the situation is not resolved. The auto sector is better placed, though, compared to pharmaceuticals or electronics sector, but the impact here will be felt with a lag, if the delay continues. Most manufacturers are now in the middle of ramping up production post lockdown," said the person requesting anonymity.