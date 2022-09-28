With interest rates rising, companies look to unload pension liabilities

International Business Machines Corp. this month said it is moving more than 40% of its defined-pension obligations—about $16 billion—off its books. The technology company is splitting the liabilities equally between insurers Prudential Financial Inc. and MetLife Inc. in a transaction that closed Sept. 13. The plan was funded at 112% at the end of last year, and will remain more than fully funded after the transaction, the company said. IBM declined to comment further.