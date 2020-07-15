With Jio, Google and Facebook, Mukesh Ambani plots a tech future

Ambani, 63, who inherited an oil refining and petrochemicals empire after his father’s death in 2002, is now betting on technology for future growth in a pivot away from the legacy business. Jio Platforms, unveiled last year is now at the center of his ambitions to tap a market of more than 1 billion people, who are increasingly embracing mobile devices and data plans to shop online. Jio is eyeing an opportunity to shake up retail, content streaming, digital payments, education and health care.