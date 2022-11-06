With ₹14,752 cr net, SBI beats RIL to become most profitable company in Q24 min read . Updated: 06 Nov 2022, 04:23 PM IST
RIL's net income includes ₹4,729 crore from Jio Platforms and ₹4,404 crore from the retail business, both before tax earnings
RIL's net income includes ₹4,729 crore from Jio Platforms and ₹4,404 crore from the retail business, both before tax earnings
The country's largest lender State Bank of India has become country's most profitable firm with a consolidated net income of ₹14,752 crore in the September quarter of FY23, thus surpassing Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, which reported net earnings of ₹13,656 crore.