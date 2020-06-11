With Rs5 lakh crore in outstanding dues, MSMEs struggle to stay afloat

MUMBAI : A few years after Swati Purakayastha won the Women Scientist Award from the Department of Science and Technology for her work on renewable energy systems, the Kolkata-based scientists turned an entrepreneur to set up Optimal Power Synergy in 2007 to design and manufacture inverters and control systems for renewable energy projects. By 2015, Optimal, registered as a medium and small enterprise (MSME) was competing with Schneider Electric for leadership position in India’s market for microgrid controllers. Optimal’s customers included the Indian military and coast guard, several government-owned enterprises and large companies like Reliance Industries.

However, one year ago, Optimal became a non-performing asset for its bank lenders as it has struggled to collect payments on several marquee government contracts. Optimal has outstanding dues for products and services sold to public sector units, chiefly Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), Kerala’s State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd (Keltron) and Rajasthan Electronics and Instruments Ltd (REIL), that go back nearly a decade. For instance, Optimal sold products for ₹66 lakh to BHEL in 2011 - and is still waiting to be paid. A 28 month-long arbitration proceeding through an MSME facilitation council ruled in Optimal’s favour, awarding it ₹2.78 crore for the unpaid dues along with interest. The payment that should have come in 30 days of the order in November 2019 hasn’t been made yet by BHEL.

Optimal’s total dues from government-owned companies total nearly ₹5 crore.

“We are basically on the verge of closure due to non-payment from Central and State PSUs, namely, BHEL, KELTRON and REIL," Swati Purakayastha, MD, Optimal Power Synergy India, told Mint. “We have 56 staff members and cannot make payments to the employees’ state insurance corporation. We’re not able to service our current projects either."

India’s small business owners have been in dire straits for a few years now, and a 75-day national lockdown appears to have tipped them over the edge now. Many are struggling to keep businesses afloat as demand disappears and customers try to conserve cash in an uncertain world. Business owners say that if only governments pay them the money they are owed on completed work, much of this working capital pressure can be eased.

On 15 May, Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for MSMEs, said in a TV interview that the Central and state governments, government-owned companies and the private sector have to pay small business owners outstanding dues of ₹5 lakh crore.

The government-run MSME Samadhaan website, meant to monitor delayed payments to the MSME sector, does not give a true picture of the payment crisis that MSMEs are facing, Gadkari said in the same interview. Despite this, data on the website shows that 18,897 cases have been filed by micro and small enterprises in facilitation (or, arbitration) councils so far to collect outstanding dues of ₹4,500 crore. State governments are responsible for the bulk of unpaid dues in this list – at ₹2,222 crore – while Central public sector units owe ₹1,969 crore.

“All PSUs lean on MSMEs to get most of their work done; almost all of their project work is subcontracted to MSMEs," Purakayastha told Mint. “There’s always some portion of MSME’s money that is stuck with big companies, But unlike with private firms, PSUs refuse to pay. We had some unpaid dues from Reliance Industries - when the MSME facilitation council wrote to them to clear this, they paid immediately. But with BHEL, despite going into facilitation and winning the arbitration award, they still haven’t paid. We have even written to the Prime Minister’s Office to complain. We’ve been asked to go to court, but if going to court is the only option to get paid, why is there an arbitration process at all? I could have saved those two years."

“There is massive outstanding dues to MSMEs from the central government, state government, government agencies, and central and state public sector enterprises," DK Srivastava, Chief Policy Advisor and Economist, EY, told Mint. “It’s hard to estimate what the exact figure of outstanding but the minister’s estimates sound right. Unless this entire amount is paid by these agencies to MSMEs, small businesses will continue to remain in trouble. However, revenues for both the central and many state governments fell sharply in FY20 and will fall even more in FY21 while government-agencies and enterprises are dependent on borrowings till their own operations pick up. A good number of these are loss-making and can’t afford to pay their outstanding dues.

On 21 May, Gadkari told the MSME industry body that the central government and centre-controlled PSUs would clear all dues to MSMEs in 45 days. His ministry would also urge state governments to do the same. When Mint contacted Gadkari’s office to ask for an update on these payments, it didn’t get a response.

“Right now, MSMEs, banks, government companies – everybody is caught in a vicious cycle," Srivastava of EY said. “MSMEs are reluctant to borrow any more from banks and banks are reluctant to lend to them. Now that interest rates have come down, government companies can take advantage of these lower rates and try to pay the more recent dues. For dues that are older and were undertaken under previous administrations, that will take longer to recover."

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated