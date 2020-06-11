With Rs5 lakh crore in outstanding dues, MSMEs struggle to stay afloat

“All PSUs lean on MSMEs to get most of their work done; almost all of their project work is subcontracted to MSMEs," Purakayastha told Mint. “There’s always some portion of MSME’s money that is stuck with big companies, But unlike with private firms, PSUs refuse to pay. We had some unpaid dues from Reliance Industries - when the MSME facilitation council wrote to them to clear this, they paid immediately. But with BHEL, despite going into facilitation and winning the arbitration award, they still haven’t paid. We have even written to the Prime Minister’s Office to complain. We’ve been asked to go to court, but if going to court is the only option to get paid, why is there an arbitration process at all? I could have saved those two years."