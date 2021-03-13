With Shopify, small businesses strike back at Amazon
The pandemic forced countless merchants to move to e-commerce; now they want control over their relationships with customers
In a world in which e-commerce has become a necessity for nearly every retailer, it can seem they have only two options: list their goods on marketplaces run by giant companies, or sell to consumers directly, hoping they’ll make more on each transaction despite fewer sales. In other words, either join a dominant marketplace like eBay, Walmart or Amazon—which by itself represents 38% of U.S. online sales, according to Digital Commerce 360—or hope they can find customers through advertising and word of mouth.
For many small- and medium-size sellers, a third option has emerged, embodied by the rising star of e-commerce, Shopify. This approach gives merchants access to cloud-based third-party services such as payments and fulfillment, but lets them maintain more control of their branding and customer relationships than the biggest marketplaces offer. Shoppers might not even know they’re buying something from a Shopify-powered retailer, and that’s the point.
