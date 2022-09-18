With Starbucks CEO succession plan in place, Howard Schultz plots his priorities

When Mr. Schultz returned to the company as CEO in 2008, the chain’s sales had slumped. It took about 17 months to turn things around then, he said. This year, Mr. Schultz returned at a time when Starbucks sales are growing, and he said it would take less than a year to fix the problems he has identified at the company. Kevin Johnson, the Starbucks former CEO who retired before Mr. Schultz’s latest return, had no immediate comment.