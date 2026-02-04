With two partnerships in two weeks, Adani ramps up defence push
Adani Group is aggressively accelerating its bid to strengthen its presence in the Indian defence sector, securing its second major international aerospace partnership in just two weeks.
NEW DELHI : A step-down subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, the group's flagship company, inked a deal with Italian helicopter maker Leonardo to make, maintain and repair military choppers in India—the second such partnership in as many weeks after the firm stitched a partnership with Brazil's Embraer to make aircraft.