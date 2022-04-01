Calling himself a shy and an average student during school days, Marico's chairman on Friday shared the mantra of his success on the microblogging site Twitter.

The 71-year-old business tycoon said he always wanted to do an MBA exam, and become a part of a B-school. However, he said his shyness did not help him to qualify for the MBA exam. “Initially, I regretted not getting an MBA. But in the hindsight, I am glad I did not," he wrote.

The Marico chairperson said instead of an MBA degree, it is "Experience" that has taught him everything in life.

"Experience is the best teacher," he wrote in a tweet along with his #HarshRealities hashtag.

I was an average student. To make things worse, I was shy. Neither of those qualities helped when I wanted to join a B-School.



Initially, I regretted not getting an MBA. But in hindsight, I'm glad I didn't. Experience is the best teacher you can have. #HarshRealities — Harsh Mariwala (@hcmariwala) April 1, 2022

Last year the businessman wrote a book titled 'Harsh Realities: The Making of Marico', a wordplay on his name. Mariwala has co-authored the book with management guru Prof Ram Charan. The book is about Mariwala's journey and business insights, who built a highly professional, competitive business from the ground up.

Mariwala, in 1971, joined the family business-Bombay Oil Industries. in 1974, the chairman envisioned a branded FMCG market and refined edible oil in small consumer packs and set up a national distribution network for Parachute. On April 2, 1990, Marico was born. Between 1992-94, the company set up its first overseas office in Dubai. And, in 1996, the company got listed on the Indian stock market. Marico made a public offering of equity in Bangladesh-a first one of its overseas subsidiaries in 2009. The market capitalisation of Marico crossed ₹25,000 crore in 2015. It is now one of the leading FMCGs in India with a net worth of over ₹30,000 crore. Marico, which is best known for its Saffola cooking oil and Parachute hair oil, sells in 25 countries. The company also sells Saffola FITTIFY, a range of healthy soups and shakes. It has introduced immunity-boosting products under Saffola ImmuniVeda.

