'Glad, I didn't get an MBA', this business tycoon shares his success mantra

Mariwala, in 1971, joined the family business-Bombay Oil Industries. in 1974, the chairman envisioned a branded FMCG market and refined edible oil in small consumer packs and set up a national distribution network for Parachute. On April 2, 1990, Marico was born. Between 1992-94, the company set up its first overseas office in Dubai. And, in 1996, the company got listed on the Indian stock market. Marico made a public offering of equity in Bangladesh-a first one of its overseas subsidiaries in 2009. The market capitalisation of Marico crossed ₹25,000 crore in 2015. It is now one of the leading FMCGs in India with a net worth of over ₹30,000 crore. Marico, which is best known for its Saffola cooking oil and Parachute hair oil, sells in 25 countries. The company also sells Saffola FITTIFY, a range of healthy soups and shakes. It has introduced immunity-boosting products under Saffola ImmuniVeda.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}