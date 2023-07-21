Without Sakhalin-1 stake’ equity rights, OVL losing out on dividends2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 11:55 PM IST
Mint reported on 21 April about Russia’s Rosneft offering dividend payments to OVL as against its 20% stake in Sakhalin-1, which was earlier the source of lucrative equity oil for India.
New Delhi: With state run ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL) yet to get the equity rights for its shares in Sakhalin-1, the overseas arm of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has not received any dividend payments, said two people aware of the development.
