Without Sakhalin-1 stake’ equity rights, OVL losing out on dividends

Mint reported on 21 April about Russia’s Rosneft offering dividend payments to OVL as against its 20% stake in Sakhalin-1, which was earlier the source of lucrative equity oil for India. Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Moscow seized the Sakhalin-1 asset through a presidential decree in October last year and gave it to Rosneft subsidiary —Sakhalinmorneftegaz-shelf— resulting in ExxonMobil, the operator of the asset exiting Russia. ExxonMobil owned a 30% stake in the asset spread over 1140 square km, Japan’s Sakhalin Oil and Gas Development Co. held 30% in the project, with Rosneft units holding the remaining 20%. Post the Russian presidential decree, while OVL received its previous shareholding in Sakhalin-1, the shares are yet to be transferred to it. In the absence of share’ ownership, OVL is not getting the dividend.

