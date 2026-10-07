Wizz Financial bets on India with cross-border fintech push, eyes 2029 IPO

Fintech group Wizz Financial is building an India-focused cross-border financial platform that lets Indians, the diaspora and foreign visitors send and receive money, make payments, exchange currencies and access credit and other financial services on one platform, as it prepares to raise capital in 2027 and pursue an initial public offering in 2029.
“We want to cover full financial services that address resident Indians, non-resident Indians (NRIs), overseas citizens of India (OCIs) and also anyone that comes to India. It's like a cross-border bridge,” said founder and group chief executive officer Amir Nagammy.