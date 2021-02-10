Wockhardt gets 6-month extension on UK covid-19 vaccine packaging pact

Wockhardt gets 6-month extension on UK covid-19 vaccine packaging pact1 min read . Updated: 10 Feb 2021, 06:43 PM IST
The agreement is now expanded to August 2022, and Wockhardt will continue to package vaccine vials at its unit in Wrexham in Wales, the company said
The UK government has extended its deal with Wockhardt Ltd for packaging of covid-19 vaccines by six months, the Indian drugmaker said in a statement on Wednesday.
The company had in August last year entered into an 18-month agreement with the UK Government to fill finish covid-19 vaccines manufactured in the country.
The fill-finish of vaccines, which is filling doses into vials, would be undertaken at CP Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Wockhardt based at Wrexham in North Wales.
"By extending our contract with Wockhardt, we will ensure the UK has uninterrupted fill and finish capacity, guaranteeing we have sufficient supplies to protect the British public in the long-term," UK business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said as per the statement.
As per the terms of the agreement signed in August last year, the company has reserved capacity toallow for the supply of multiple vaccines, including the jabs co-developed by University of Oxford and AstraZeneca.
"The agreement is now expanded to August 2022, and Wockhardt will continue to make vaccines at its unit in Wrexham in Wales, the company said. It did not disclose any financial details of the deal," Ravi Limaye, managing director of Wockhardt UK, said in the statement.
